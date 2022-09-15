LACONIA — A collaborative fundraising event held in Center Harbor recently raised $7,234 for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
Businesses participating in the Shop for Good event were Home Comfort, Lakes Region Computer, Gusto Italian Market, Ben and Jerry’s, Roughwood, The Makers Bazaar, and Bayswater Books.
“We are pleased to be able to support an organization that provides basic needs to area children,” said Luke Dupuis, owner at Home Comfort. “The need is still tremendous in the Greater Lakes Region area, but not greater than the hearts, commitment and passion within our community — the real heroes who make the magic happen every year. Together, we help so many, and we are proud to continue making a difference within the greater Lakes Region.”
Over the past four decades, the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has distributed over $7.5 million dollars to nonprofits that serve under-resourced children and families in the area.
About the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction:
The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction is a charitable event held every December in central New Hampshire. Countless volunteers and donors have turned the Auction and its many fundraising events, including the 2022 Community Challenge, into a major annual campaign. In the 40 years that the community has come together for the Auction, an impressive $7.5 million has been awarded to local nonprofit organizations, all through volunteer efforts, community donations and corporate sponsorship. The Greater Lakes Region Charitable Fund for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps community organizations in the Central New Hampshire region. For more information about the Auction, the nonprofits it supports and how you can help, visit ChildrensAuction.com.
Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization
