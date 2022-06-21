WOLFEBORO — The Governor Wentworth Arts Council will present the work of 14 local artists at the Wolfeboro Inn as part of the Wolfeboro July Fourth Celebration, Monday, June 27 through the morning of July 6. See paintings, photographs, collage, and ceramics by Kim Bartenhagen, Becky Bense, Robin Cornwell, Sally Cornwell, Colleen Crowley, Helen Fernald, Meghan Sofia Fleet, Betty Flournoy Brown, Debbie Mueller, Cate Poole, Joyce Pracuta, Kristiina Sakai, Cheryl Shanahan, and Ilona Train.
Kick off your holiday celebrations with Wolfeboro’s own Casual Labor Band featuring DJ AKFresh on Tuesday, June 28, 7-9 p.m. at the Cate Park Bandstand, also presented by the Governor Wentworth Arts Council. Grab your friends and bring a blanket or chair. Learn more about all of the events in the Wolfeboro July Fourth Celebration at the Wolfeboro Town Hall and Chamber of Commerce.
