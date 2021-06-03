BRISTOL — E. Maude Ferguson of Bristol was a woman of many firsts, one of the most distinctive is first female New Hampshire State Senator. Thanks to the work of Bristol Historical Society member Lucille Keegan and State Representative Ned Gordon, Ms. Ferguson will be honored in perpetuity in the Central Square by the Veteran’s memorial with a historical marker.
To celebrate this occasion, there will be a short celebratory event in the Square on Saturday, June 5, at 9 a.m., where the marker will be unveiled and Rep. Gordon will tell us more about the history-making life of Ms. Ferguson. Public parking is available in the Square, in front of the TD Bank, on North Main Street and at the Town Office. The event is rain or shine.
