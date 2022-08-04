Catherine Stow

Left to right, Brother Henry Stow, Mom Michelle Stow, Walsh Scholarship Winner Catherine Stow and Dad John Stow. Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Gilford Rotary Club has named Catherine Stow the Cheryl Lynn Walsh Scholarship winner for the year 2022.

During her years at Gilford High School, Catherine has taken honors and AP classes, and graduated in the top 10 percent of her class. Along with her academic achievements, during her freshman and sophomore year, she served as class vice president and served as class president her junior and senior year.

