GILFORD — Gilford Rotary Club has named Catherine Stow the Cheryl Lynn Walsh Scholarship winner for the year 2022.
During her years at Gilford High School, Catherine has taken honors and AP classes, and graduated in the top 10 percent of her class. Along with her academic achievements, during her freshman and sophomore year, she served as class vice president and served as class president her junior and senior year.
She was a member of the French Club, the National Honor Society, and the Varsity Club.
Catherine participated in four years of varsity sports in cross country running, Nordic skiing, and track and field, and was chosen as Captain of the Nordic ski team, and the cross-country team.
As a student athlete, most of her community service involved Gilford sports and clubs. She helped to facilitate middle school track meets, volunteered countless hours for local ski club at events and fundraisers, and participated in Special Olympics events.
Catherine will be attending Michigan Technological University and has committed to ski NCAA Division II on the Michigan Technological University cross country ski team while also pursuing a Business/Computer Science degree in Management Information Systems.
