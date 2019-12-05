CONCORD — CATCH Neighborhood Housing has received a grant of $20,000 from the Lincoln Financial Foundation in support of its collaborative housing education program, HOMEteam.
Created in 2014, HOMEteam is a partnership between CATCH, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, and Lakes Region Community Developers to provide residents throughout New Hampshire with tools and education for purchasing, renting, and maintaining a home. HOMEteam offers high-quality workshops like First-Time Homebuyer and Financial Capabilities seminars, one-on-one counseling, and other resources to help buyers and renters.
“Lincoln Financial Foundation has been a significant supporter of HOMEteam since its inception, and we are so thankful for our great relationship with them and their continued generous support,” said CATCH President Rosemary M. Heard. “This important funding helps families across the state get the information they need to make informed decisions when it comes to finances and homeownership. Lincoln’s support will enable more families to develop skills to make sound financial decisions and better their lives, and for that we are so grateful!”
In 2018, HOMEteam educated 232 households (including 339 individuals) throughout the state, and 76 homes were purchased with their support and counseling. HOMEteam also provided 17 educational seminars on topics including homebuyer, financial capabilities, and post-purchase education.
Lincoln Financial Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lincoln Financial Group, believes in empowering people to live greater lives, which advances culture and empowers greater positive change. Its grant is part of Lincoln Financial’s annual $10 million investment in its local communities’ youth education, economic and workforce development, human well-being and arts programs.
