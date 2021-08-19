MANCHESTER — CASA of New Hampshire, a nonprofit that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children, is hosting a virtual information session focused on recruiting new advocates in the Lakes Region. The virtual event will be held on Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. CASA staff members and an active volunteer from the region will provide information about the role of an advocate and answer questions.
Those interested in registering to attend the session can visit the Volunteer menu on the CASA of New Hampshire website and select Virtual Info Sessions.
Shawn Bailey, an active CASA advocate from Gilford, encourages his fellow Lakes Region residents to consider volunteering. “My experience with CASA has been extremely rewarding. This is work that actually changes kids’ lives,” he says.
To learn more about CASA and how to get involved or support this statewide nonprofit, visit www.casanh.org.
