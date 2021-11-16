GILFORD — Carter Mountain Brass Band announces its long-awaited return to live performances with its upcoming concert on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.
Sponsored and hosted by Hope Ministries of First United Methodist Church, “Home for the Holidays” is a program of seasonal favorites sure to warm your hearts and fill you with enough Christmas spirit to last well into the new year. Debbi Gibson will conduct the ensemble of talented local musicians as they perform perennial Christmas favorites in the singularly rich brass band style, accompanied by a slideshow of harmonized festive images. A donation is requested and masks are required.
First United Methodist Church is located at 18 Wesley Way (off Rt. 11A near the 3/11 bypass), Gilford.
