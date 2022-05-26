LACONIA — Community Action Program Belknap Merrimack Counties, a 501 c (3) nonprofit, (CAPBM) will be launching a fundraising campaign for the addition of a commercial kitchen in downtown Laconia at the agency’s Senior Center. CAPBMs Laconia Senior Center plays an important role in the health and well-being of our seniors. It helps combat isolation and depression, by providing activities and congregate meals. Who isn't happier and healthier when sharing a meal together? Without a commercial kitchen, the Laconia Senior Center can only serve one meal a week.
The CAPBM Senior Center’s mission is to promote the physical, emotional well-being of older adults and to promote their participation in all aspects of community life. The Laconia Senior Center provides daily community dining, exercise and wellness activities, education, cultural enrichment, health clinics, evidence-based classes, and a multitude of other social activities, designed to keep participants healthy, independent, and connected with community life.
CAPBM assists in reducing poverty, the revitalization of low-income communities, and the empowerment of low-income families and individuals to reach economic stability. We pledge ourselves to create an environment that pursues innovation and excellence through multi-sector partnership and collaboration. The agency sponsor over 70 programs and services designed to meet the needs of children, families, single parents, seniors, and the disabled.
CAPBM can’t do this without your support. They are fortunate to have partnered with Bonnette Page and Stone for the contracting services to update and equip the space for the kitchen and are working with several vendors on the purchase of the equipment needed. Community Action believes the future depends on everyone doing well and we are stronger when all people realize their full potential and contribute to their community.
The target goal is $350,000. CAPBM has raised $50,575 to date and is looking for support throughout the community to raise the additional funds necessary for this much needed kitchen.
You can help us serve meals five days a week by donating for the construction and long-term maintenance of the commercial kitchen. To discuss this campaign and/or if you would like more information, contact Kate Bishop, Community Matters, 505-231-5428 or communitymattersnh@gmail.com.
(0) comments
