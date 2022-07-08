GILFORD — Camp Resilience, a 501c3 non-profit public charity is committed to helping veterans and first responders rediscover their resiliency and fortitude. Camp Resilience offers no-cost therapeutic retreats. Shaw’s supports Camp Resilience by inviting shoppers to donate to a local charity through the Giving Tag Program.
The Shaw’s Giving Tag Program is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal of making a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
When a shopper purchases the $3 reusable "Give Back Where It Counts" bag they have the opportunity to direct a $1 donation to a local non-profit by using the attached Giving Tag. This is valid at any Shaw’s store. This is a wonderful way to support the no cost Camp Resilience retreats for veterans and first responders.
“Camp Resilience is delighted to be part of the Shaw’s Giving Program,” stated Matt Dubois, executive director. “From the birth of the organization, the Lakes Region community has been a tremendous support for our veterans and first responders. We are pleased to collaborate with Shaw’s to support the mission to serve our heroes.”
To learn more about the Camp Resilience programs, visit: www.camp-resilience.org/.
For more information on the Shaw’s Giving Tag Program, visit: shaws.bags4mycause.com.
