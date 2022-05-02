CALL FOR ART

WOLFEBORO — “Collective Charm” exhibit at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, from May 14 - July 9. Installation of artwork on Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m.-noon with take down on Saturday, July 9, 9 -10 a.m. Artwork should fit the genre of still life or include imagery of flowers to celebrate charming vignettes. All 2D media is encouraged. All artwork must be ready to hang and follow GWAC Guidelines for Exhibitions. All artists must complete a GWAC Artist Agreement upon selection.
Here’s how it works: instead of applying, you are invited to show up at 10 a.m. with your artwork ready to hang. To exhibit, you must be an individual artist, family of artists, or student member of the Arts Council. It’s easy to join, you can become a member online or in person when you show up with your artwork. Everyone is invited to bring up to two artworks for consideration. Note: not all artwork will be selected.
Questions? Email Hope Drenning, GWAC Exhibitions chair at info@governorwentworthartscouncil.org.
