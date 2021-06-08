BRISTOL — Bristol’s Kelley Park is the place to be as the Summer Concert Series gets underway on July 1. These free summer concerts bring people of all ages together on Thursday nights in July and August to enjoy and celebrate some great local music. The concerts, which are coordinated by the Bristol Community Events Committee, will be held from 6:30 – 8 p.m. in the Kelley Park Concert Pavilion.
The concert schedule follows:
• July 1 — Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio — Enjoy traditional Celtic tunes with a fresh and creative twist.
• July 8 — Uncle Steve Band — Unique rock, soul, and blues, some well-known, some home-grown, by a local favorite band.
• July 15 — Dancing Under the Stars NH. Come cheer for and vote on your favorite local celebrities as they take to the stage in a fun night of dancing competition to benefit Voices Against Violence. (rain date is July 23)
• July 22 —Club Soda Band playing the “best of” and “top 40” hits from the 50s to today.
• July 29 — BlackLite Band. Playing all the greats of classic rock n’ roll.
• August 5 — Annie & the Orphans. Bring your dancing shoes to really enjoy some old time rock & roll - with Anatole.
• August 12 — NO CONCERT. Support the Bristol Rotary Club Penny Sale
• August 19 — Morgan-Nelson Band. With notes from country, folk and bluegrass, these artists have a passion for performing.
• August 26 — Freese Brothers Big Band. Classical Entertainment - Basie, Goodman, Ellington, Sinatra and Dorsey, along with updated arrangements of classic hits.
Bristol’s 2021 Summer Events brochure is now available. You can pick one up at many locations throughout town including the Bristol Town Office and TTCC.
In addition to the Summer Concerts, there will be three great Summer MOVIES in the Park, generously sponsored by Very Excellent Chinese Restaurant. The Bristol Community Events Committee is also working on plans for Bristol Old Home Day which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28.
For information on concerts, movies in the park, Old Home Day and more you can contact the Tapply Thompson Community Center at 744-2713 or the Town of Bristol at 744-3354 X136 or www.townofbristolnh.org.
