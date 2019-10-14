BRISTOL — The Bristol Historical Society will host a second potluck and singalong in the historic Town Hall on Summer Street on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m. Libby and Richard Danahy will lead the group in song following the sharing of food. Bring a dish to share and a place setting. Beverages will be provided. For more information, contact Lucille at 603-744-2751.
