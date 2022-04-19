BRISTOL — The scheduled programs for the Bristol Historical Society are:
Thursday May 12 at 7 p.m. Historic Town Hall: Richard Lobban, History of the NH Abenaki
Wednesday, June 15 at 7 p.m., Historic Town Hall, Jordan Tirrell Wyscoki, Songs of Emigration: Storytelling Through Traditional Irish Music/NH Humanities
Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m., Historic Town Hall, Carolyn Fleubr-Lobban, Bees and Beekeeping
Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m., Minot Sleeper Library, our National Thanksgiving with thanks to President Lincoln and Mrs. Hale/NH Humanities, Sharon and Steve Wood
