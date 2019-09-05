BRISTOL — As part of the town’s bicentennial celebration, the town will be holding a community picnic and barbecue at Wellington State Park in Alexandria on Sunday, Sept. 15, for the first 300 people who pick up their free tickets.
The tickets are available from Christina Goodwin at the Bristol Municipal Building on Lake Street through Thursday, Sept. 12. Residents may pick up tickets for themselves and immediate family members. Each person will have two tickets — one for entrance to the state park and one for the free barbecue lunch.
Lunch will be served under the pavilion between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own beverage (no alcohol) and a dessert to share during the community-building event.
In case of inclement weather, the committee will make a decision by 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, on whether to cancel the event. There will be a recording at 603-744-3354, ext. 136, and on the town’s website, www.townofbristolnh.org, where residents can learn the status of the event.
Wellington State Park opens at 8 a.m. and closes at dusk.
