SANBORNTON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will repair two box culverts underneath Route I-93 in Sanbornton that will require lane closures on the highway near mile marker 62. On Wednesday, Oct. 28, a northbound lane will be closed, and on Thursday, Oct. 29, a southbound lane will be closed.
The work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and traffic control devices will direct motorists into one lane at a time to allow the work to be done.
