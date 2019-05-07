Nine Lakes Region students earned the highest academic honor, summa cum laude, at Brewster Academy’s 2019 Winter Academic Honor Awards on April 27. Shown here after the ceremony at Brewster’s Grayson Performing Arts Center are, from left, Zachary Bennett, Robert Rohrbaugh, and Spencer Kiley of Wolfeboro; Alfred Schoenbucher of New Durham; Mitchell Coope and Catherine Ling of Wolfeboro; Jillian Pollini of Melvin Village; and Alison Ansorg of Center Harbor. Not pictured is Madelaine O’Blenis of Wolfeboro. (Courtesy photo/Marta Carreno)