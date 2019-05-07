WOLFEBORO — At Brewster Academy's academic honors ceremony for the winter trimester on April 27, more than 40 Lakes Region students earned a spot on the honor roll with designations of summa cum laude with grades of 92 or higher with all courses at the accelerated or advanced placement level; magna cum laude with grades of 90 or higher with all courses at the advanced placement, accelerated, or standard level; or cum laude with all grades 85 or higher in classes at the advanced placement, accelerated, or standard level and grades of 90 or higher in classes at the foundational level.
The following local Brewster students earned honor roll status for the winter trimester:
Alton
Magna cum laude: Courtney Quirk, grade 9
Cum laude: Noah Brown, grade 11; Ella Roberge, grade 12
Alton Bay
Magna cum laude: Valeria Ramos, grade 9
Cum laude: Tyler Balint, grade 10; Brianna Brown, grade 12; Olivia Tibbs, grade 9
Center Harbor
Summa cum laude: Alison Ansorg, grade 10
Gilford
Magna cum laude: Alec Beland, grade 10
Wolfeboro
Summa cum laude: Zachary Bennett, grade 12; Mitchell Coope, grade 10; Spencer Kiley, grade 11; Catherine Ling, grade 10; Madelaine O’Blenis, grade 9; Robert Rohrbaugh, grade 11
Magna cum laude: Jayce Alvelo, grade 11; Jake Apgar, grade 9; Erika Burgess, grade 12; Grace Factor, grade 11; Natthayot Han-Iang, grade 9; Libby Harris, grade 9; Mary James, grade 11; Katherine Martin, grade 10; Timothy O’Keefe, grade 9; Jack St. Sauveur, grade 11; Carolyn Trepanier, grade 11
Cum laude: Bodhi Boston, grade 10; Caleb Brennion, grade 9; John Campbell, grade 12; Samuel de Beer, grade 11; Reid Demain, grade 10; Henry Dumont, grade 9; Anya Found, grade 12; Olivia Leach, grade 11; Karalyn Luby, grade 10; Timothy Moses, grade 11; Robert Wingard, grade 9
For more information about Brewster Academy, visit www.brewsteracademy.org.
