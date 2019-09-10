LACONIA — On Monday, Sept. 16, renovations on Bond Beach will begin. Renovations include a new drainage system to limit erosion impact on both the beach and picnic areas. Along with a new drainage system, Bond will see new fencing, landscaping, mulch pathways, and a rock wall where the beach meets the picnic area. Bond will also be upgrading its parking lot with new paving. For more information, call Laconia Parks and Recreation at 603-524-5046.
