GILFORD — John Lavertue, age 89, is one of the longest serving-volunteers at Bolduc Park. He came to the park more than 30 years ago when his son was training for a Special Olympics competition.
For 35 years, Lavertue has volunteered every Saturday in the winter at the park. He staffs the clubhouse and checks in cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and disc golfers.
Asked why he volunteers at Bolduc Park, Lavertue said, "I've been doing it so long, I don't want to quit." He enjoys socializing and seeing families enjoy outdoor exercise.
Lavertue and his wife of 69 years, Charlotte, live in Franklin, where they raised their seven children. Lavertue spent 21 years in the Army National Guard, and served in the Vietnam War. He worked for 40 years as the custodian at St. Mary's School, and another 10 years at St. Mary's Church.
Retired at age 84, Lavertue likes to stay active by volunteering. Volunteers earn the chance to play golf and use the winter sports trails in exchange for their service.
For more information about Bolduc Park and volunteering, call Bob Bolduc at 603-387-4208.
