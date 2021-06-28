TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton, 120 Laconia Road, is saluting the nation with an Independence Day Block Party on July 2 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Area shoppers and families are invited to get in on the array of family-friendly offerings, including mini golf putting green, climbing wall, free ice cream and a meet & greet with Tanger’s mascot, Tangeroo, from noon-2 p.m.
All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy savings at Tanger Outlets Tilton during its July Fourth Weekend Summer Sale from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5. This holiday sale event will feature super savings on apparel, accessories and more from brands including Banana Republic Factory, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Old Navy Outlet, and Under Armour Factory. For a complete list of sale offerings, visit tangeroutlets.com/tilton/deals.
For more information, visit tangeroutlets.com/Tilton.
