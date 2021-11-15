STRATHAM —Youth mentoring organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire has been making strides in the Lakes Region since launching a local office in Laconia in July 2018, supported by initial donations from two generous donors.
Since that time, BBBSNH has matched area youth in one-to-one mentoring relationships and built partnerships with local schools, after school programs and other local organizations. Now, they are expanding capacity in the region. With the addition of a new community-based enrollment and matching specialist, BBBSNH will be able to match youth who are waiting for a mentor. This new team member will work closely with the enrollment team to interview, assess, evaluate, and pair volunteers with children and their families. They will also create new initiatives to recruit male mentors, as 75 percent of the children waiting for a mentor are boys.
BBBSNH funding comes from individual donors, grants, corporate partnerships and fundraisers like our Thankful Giving Campaign which runs through December 31. Fall funds are raised locally and support the growth of the organization to serve more youth. Research proves that children enrolled in BBBSNH programs are more likely to improve in school and in their relationships with family and friends and are less likely to skip school or use illegal drugs or alcohol. The addition of this regional staff member will allow the organization to serve 50-60 additional youth.
To learn more about donating to strengthen this partnership, becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, or enrolling your child in the program, visit www.bbbsnh.org, call 1-844-NH4-BIGS or email info@bbbsnh.org.
