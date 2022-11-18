LACONIA — Any registered auction bidder can go online to ChildrensAuction.org and bid early on fantastic, high-value items at the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, running this year from Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Belknap Marketplace, starting at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Dec. 6. Want a sneak peek at these amazing items? Check out this partial list:
• 2023 VIP season tickets to the Bank of NH Pavilion
• Individual 1-year membership to Laconia Country Club
• 5 day/4 night getaway to the Bahamas from Meredith Bay
• 7 night/8 day vacation at Oceanfront Condo in Jupiter, Florida
• 4 night stay at a private Lake Winnipesaukee Suite
• 2 night stay at the Fireside Inn
• Old Town Heron 9 kayak package from Irwin Marine
• Bosch 100 Series 24” stainless steel dishwasher from Baron’s Major Brands
• Freestyle 365 Propane Gas Grill from Baron’s Major Brands
• 2 Mountain nikes and bike helmets
• 2-hour party at location of your choice on Gertie, the Vintage VW Party Bus
• 2-hour Lake Winnipesaukee eFoil lesson for 2
• “Golf, Dine and Glow” date package
• Beautiful area rugs from Home Comfort
• Remote vehicle starter and installation package
• Gorgeous black fiamond earrings and ring
• 1 cord of firewood, delivered
New items are being added every day. Early auction bidding is open to everyone — all you need is an online account. Not yet a registered GLRCA bidder? Opening an online account, is secure, quick and easy. Just go online at ChildrensAuction.org to get started. Don’t miss out on these once-in-a-lifetime high value items. Early bidding ends on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and all items will close during the auction, Dec. 6-9.
The GLRCA is still looking for items of any value for this year’s auction. While many items have been received at this time, there is a need for thousands of items to raise enough money to meet the needs of the community.
Auction leaders will collect new, unused, unwrapped items right up to the week of the auction. Gift cards, electronics, tools, toys, sporting goods and household items all bring the highest bids. Go to our website at ChildrensAuction.org for a list of convenient donation drop-off sites throughout the Lakes Region.
On Black Friday weekend, Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., visit the collection site at Belknap Marketplace.
