LACONIA — The Broken Spoke Saloon is hosting a spaghetti dinner to benefit Ben Gloddy's 2020 MotoAmerica Junior Cup race season, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m. Gloddy is preparing for this first complete season as a professional motorcycle racer. Funds raised will go towards expenses like travel, tires, fuel, and training. After a similar event last year, the racer was able to compete in every MotoAmerica Junior Cup race in which he was eligible in 2019. The event will feature a 50/50 raffle, an auction, an autograph signing, and merchandise for sale.
