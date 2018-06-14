CONCORD — Keith Noyes of Belmont Middle School is among the five finalists for the 2019 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year award.
Others are Aaron Blais of Exeter High School, Lori Christerson of Bishop Brady High School in Concord, Alice Donahoe of James Mastricola Elementary in Merrimack, and Allison Leach of Spaulding High School in Rochester. Twenty-three teachers were originally for the New Hampshire Department of Education award.
The eventual winner will be considered for the National Teacher of the Year Award, a program established by the Council of Chief State School Officers in 1952.
