BELMONT — As the end of 2019 draws near, Belmont is gathering items to include in the 25-year time capsule that will be buried later this fall. All businesses in the town are encouraged to drop off a business card or other small token to represent them in the time capsule. To contribute a card or small item, drop off at town hall on Main St. before Sept. 30. Include name and contact information.
For more information, contact Gretta Olson-Wilder, special events coordinator, at 603-998-3525 or events@belmontnh.org.
