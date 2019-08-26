BELMONT — The Belmont Library has stopped charging late fines, and has cleared all fines caused by overdue materials. Fees for lost or damaged materials will still be charged. Patrons can sign up for email or text notifications to make sure they return books on time.
The Belmont Library is sponsoring a StoryWalk on the River Walk and Tioga Rail Spur Trail through the end of September. A StoryWalk is a fun, educational activity that places a children’s story along a walking route in the community. This year’s story is 'The Summer Nick Taught his Cats to Read' by Curtis Manley, illustrated by Kate Berube. Thanks to the Belmont Conservation Commission for their cooperation in this project.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Showing a library card during Sign-up Month offers the chance to win $100. Snap a picture with a library card and post to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #GetLibraryCarded to be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card. Entries can also be submitted by posting on the I Love Libraries Facebook page. The promotion begins Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon central, and ends Sunday, Sept. 22 at noon central.
The Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 for the Labor Day holiday.
The Friends will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. New members are welcome.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for the whole family. LEGO Challenge for all ages is on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m.-noon.
Everyone can go back to school in September to learn a new hobby. Shela Cunningham will lead a three-session knitting workshop on Saturdays in September, where students can complete two different designs. Register before the first class on Saturday, Sept. 14. There is a $20 cost for materials. An advanced class will be held in November.
Middle schoolers make back-to-school bath bombs on Monday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m.
The non-fiction book group is reading 'Where You’ll Find Me' by Ty Gagne, and will have a discussion Thursday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. The Belmont Senior Center book group tackles 'Emma in the Night' by Wendy Walker on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. The Friday Fiction book group discusses 'Crossing to Safety' by Wallace Stegner, on Friday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, visit www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
