BELMONT — During Old Home Day, the Belmont Facility Committee will talk with local residents about a draft strategy for town buildings.
In July, the committee outlined a draft strategy, based on several building studies, including the recent Belmont Space and Feasibility Study, as well as site visits and consideration of community and staff comments and suggestions.
Before developing final recommendations for a 20-year strategy for Belmont town buildings this fall, the committee is discussing possible future uses of the town buildings. The work to date makes it clear that there is community support for ensuring that future investment in town buildings is based on a long-term strategy.
The draft recommendations for the future use of Belmont town buildings are summarized in the August Town Newsletter.
The highest priority, based on community discussions, is a new police station. The committee is recommending converting the Corner Meeting House for that purpose, which allows the police department to remain in place until construction is complete.
The projected cost of that project is close to the reconstruction cost, with relocation, to improve the existing police station. A detailed design concept would be necessary before proceeding.
The second priority is town office space, and the committee is recommending moving Town Hall functions to the Belmont Mill. Repairs would be phased in, with town meeting facilities and the welfare office moving to the mill at the same time the police department construction begins.
The third priority is continuing upgrades to the Belmont Public Library to provide meeting space and community services.
Another goal is to protect the historic character of the Belmont Bandstand.
The committee would appreciate reactions to the draft plan and involvement as it works toward a final strategy and report this fall.
The next facility committee meeting will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. on the first floor of the Corner Meeting House.
