BELMONT — Inspired by the United Way Day of Volunteering, Belmont Elementary School Counselor Mrs. Belanger and all four second grade classrooms teamed up with the Belmont Heritage Commission to provide healthy goodie bags for senior citizens of the Belmont community. Second graders were learning about “Community First” in their social studies classes and Mrs. Belanger thought giving to the senior citizens of their town was a great way to share kindness with their community.
Heritage Commission Chair, Vicki Donovan followed with the same thinking that involving the youth and senior members of our town is also a great way to share our heritage together. On Thursday, Nov. 18 Belmont senior citizens were invited to come to the 2nd floor of the Belmont Mill to pick up the specially prepared bags packaged by Belmont Elementary second graders and the Belmont Heritage Commission. Commission members also distributed bags to citizens around town and Susan Roache of the Senior Friends of Belmont, helped to distribute the “Soup for Seniors” bags to Belmont Senior shut-ins.
