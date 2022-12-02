The Belmont Heritage Commission and the Belmont Board of Selectmen proudly announce its 2022 Community Heritage Award winners. This annual event recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that have contributed to the town’s history and heritage.  

The Exceptional Commitment to Community Award was overwhelmingly chosen to be given to Jeanne Beaudin. Beaudin retired last spring from the town administrator’s role after a long tenure. Jeanne’s professionalism and eagerness provided a great teamwork environment. 

