BELMONT — Belmont's American Legion Post 58 was recently designated as a Post of Excellence by the National Commander of the American Legion. This was in recognition of the post's growth, high level of participation and the depth of their community service and involvement with schools, as well as their financial support of programs supporting veterans, military service men and women and other worthy charitable programs. At the presentation ceremony, American Legion District Commander Mark Sullivan of Meredith said he was "pleased to see Post 58 get this recognition, as the Post clearly supports and advances the purposes for which the Legion was formed."
In accepting the award, Post Commander Rich Stanley said, "This is a real 'feather in our cap', but we thank the Town of Belmont for all the support and encouragement we receive and for the excellent working relationship we enjoy with our Fire, Police and Public Works Departments, with our schools and with the staff and the Board of Selectmen in Town Hall. All that makes what we do a real pleasure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.