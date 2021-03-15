The Belknap Mill’s 3rd and final concert of the 2021 Bell & Brick Virtual Coffeehouse Concert series will be Green Heron on Thursday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. Ensuring a high quality musical experience, the Mill will be working with The Greenhouse Recording Studio and NH Music Collective. You can Livestream this concert on the Belknap Mill's Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.
The music of Green Heron stretches across the entire folk landscape. Old-time, folk, bluegrass, country, Irish and blues music are all represented as the band brings the back porch to the stage. Featuring Betsy Heron on fiddle, banjo and vocals, and Scott Heron on guitar, banjo and vocals, the duo has been sharing stages together since 2016. With two albums to their name, the two songwriters weave the contemporary with the traditional and deliver high energy live performances. Visit greenheronmusic.com to learn more.
Wayfarer Coffee Roasters and Hermit Woods Winery will offer special concert promotions the day of and during the show that will be available through the following weekend. The code for this special offer will be streamed during the concert.
For more information please contact Tara Shore at operations@belknapmill.org
