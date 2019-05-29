LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild held its spring banquet, coordinated by Lynn Brooks, on May 8 at The Lyons’ Den in Gilford.
The first order of business was the installation of the 2020 Board of Directors. President is Jean Durfee, President Elect is Deb Wyman, Corresponding Secretary is Allison Rainville, Recording Secretary is Dawn Lovell, Program Committee is Ann Rampulla and Michelle Vanasse, Membership Committee is Ila Mattila and Carol Jerry, Publicity Committee is Jody Saulnier, Hospitality Committee is Bonnie Breen-Wagner and Lisa Burton, Special Events Committee is Lynn Brooks, and Newsletter Editor is Denise Badger.
The membership also voted on a quilt to represent the BMQG. June Pease won the honor to present her quilt, ‘Enchanted Garden,’ to represent BMQG as part of the Summer Celebration of New England Quilts to be held at the New England Quilt Museum. Quilters from New England are invited to submit one quilt that represents their guild. The Summer Celebration highlights the best of the region’s quilt guilds from Aug. 7-Sept. 8.
