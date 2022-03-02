LACONIA — Belknap House will hold its first 2022 fundraiser event. The Belknap House online auction will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 and close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. This is a perfect time to shop online for gifts, or because the fabulous and one of kind items are a must have. Either way, with every purchase, you have the satisfaction of knowing that you are helping to provide safe shelter to homeless children and empower their parents to become independent.
Plan to visit the auction website often, https://www.32auctions.com/BH-AuctionLink2022.
Selected items include, a week in Chatham, a golf foursome and lunch at the Westhampton Country Club, or the Canterbury Woods Country Club, framed NH landscape paintings by Cam Sinclair, hand-crafted furniture, and gift certificates for services, dining and self-care. There are more than 100 items.
Belknap House staff work directly toward empowering parents who become homeless; creating family stability, independence, and renewed hope. This in turn strengthens the communities they enter. In a collaborative effort, parents work with case management and agency partners to develop individual goals, based upon housing history and financial barriers. The process that follows is hard work and becomes a helping hand-up. The ultimate goals — families acquire transitional or permanent housing and become better parents because they feel better about themselves.
