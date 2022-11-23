LACONIA — This #GivingTuesday, Belknap House will celebrate giving by opening its doors to those interested in seeing the shelter and learning how they support homeless families with a hand-up on Sunday, Nov. 27. Belknap House’s mission of providing families in Belknap County safe shelter when children are especially at-risk during homelessness, and empower parents to become self-sufficient through education and customized resources, is ever more critical.
This spring Belknap House celebrated its fifth year providing safe shelter, and family stability to children and parents. What many may not realize as they drive by the big white house at 200 Court St., is that the shelter is a home, an oasis for families that find themselves in a situation they were not prepared for — becoming homeless, with literally, no place to go.
“We are grateful for the recognition Belknap House has received, and for the many people who have toured the shelter, met families, and learned more about our work. The Lakes Region consists of generous and compassionate business and community members. We continue to welcome anyone interested in visiting Belknap House. On #GivingTuesday, please feel free to stop by for a visit,” said Paula Ferenc, executive director. “Due to construction, entering the shelter from the Pearl Street driveway is recommended.”
#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday ad Cyber Monday.
Look for Belknap House in Facebook for information about volunteering, or other ways you can give on #GivingTuesday or visit belknaphouse.org.
