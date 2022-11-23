LACONIA — This #GivingTuesday, Belknap House will celebrate giving by opening its doors to those interested in seeing the shelter and learning how they support homeless families with a hand-up on Sunday, Nov. 27. Belknap House’s mission of providing families in Belknap County safe shelter when children are especially at-risk during homelessness, and empower parents to become self-sufficient through education and customized resources, is ever more critical.

This spring Belknap House celebrated its fifth year providing safe shelter, and family stability to children and parents. What many may not realize as they drive by the big white house at 200 Court St., is that the shelter is a home, an oasis for families that find themselves in a situation they were not prepared for — becoming homeless, with literally, no place to go.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.