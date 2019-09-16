GILFORD — The BCSA will be holding its annual Barbecue Chicken Dinner on Thursday, Sept, 19 at the club house on Lily Pond Road (Route 11c ) in Gilford, NH. Doors open at 5:00 o’clock and dinner starts at 6 p.m. The menu will consist of barbecued chicken, corn on the cob, homemade potato salad, and dessert. The BCSA is doing advance ticket sales for this event. Tickets are $15.00 per person. A maximum of 110 tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis. Tickets can be obtained by contacting Kathy Denutte at 603-581-5062. Some tickets may be available at the door but it would be best to get them in advance.
Our speaker for the evening will be Jeremy D’Entremont who is the current President and Historian of the American Lighthouse Foundation. His presentation will be on “New England Lighthouses and the People Who Kept Them” Everyone knows there’s “something about lighthouses” that gives them broad appeal, but their vital role in our history and culture is little appreciated. Our early nation was built on a maritime economy, and lighthouses were part of a system that made that possible. Due to automation traditional lighthouse keeping is a way of life that has faded into the past. Jeremy tells the history of New England’s historic and picturesque lighthouses, primarily focusing on the colorful and dramatic stories of lighthouse keepers and their families.
This event is open to all BCSA members as well as the entire Lakes Region Community. Join us for some delicious barbecued chicken and listen to a talk that promises to be entertaining as well as informative.
