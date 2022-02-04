GILFORD — The Belknap County Republican Committee will hold its regular monthly business meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9, starting at 6:30 p.m., in the Gilford Public Library downstairs meeting room.
The guest speaker will be Dr. David E. Strang on the truth about COVID and mask and vaccine mandates.
Dr. Strang, a Gilmanton resident, is an emergency room physician and graduate of the Dartmouth Medical School.
Guest speakers at the meetings are scheduled to take the floor at 7 p.m. and their speeches are usually followed by a question and answer session. The meetings usually end by 8:30 p.m.
The meetings are open to all registered Republicans in Belknap County and surrounding areas, guests sponsored by general members of the committee, as well as persons registered as Undeclared but who generally support Republican platform principles and candidates.
For further information, contact Committee Chair Norm Silber at 603-293-0565 or njs@silbersnh.com.
