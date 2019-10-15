CONCORD — Join the Belknap County Farm Bureau and partners as they celebrate 2019 with their annual meeting at Steele Hill Resort in Sanbornton on Friday, Oct. 25, with an evening of workshops and a meal. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Workshops include Farm Planning with Elaina Enzien from University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, and a social media workshop with Kate Osgood. Guest Speaker for the event is Daimon Meeh from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The meal for the meeting will be made by Steele Hill Resorts, with a cash bar. The menu will include steak tips, chicken, salad, corn, potato salad, fruit, baked beans, and coleslaw. Registration is $45 for farm bureau members, and $50 for non-farm bureau members, and includes the meal. New memberships are welcome during the event.
Sign up on Eventbrite, or mail a check to Kate Osgood, BCFB treasurer, at 38 Oak Hill Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269. Call Amy Matarozzo for more information at 603-499-6060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.