LACONIA — For the first time, the Belknap County Conservation District is offering its annual Tree, Shrub, Flower and Trout Sale — Fundraiser both online and by mail. Visit the BCCD website at: www.belknapccd.org/tree-shrub-sale to see the 2022 selection and purchase online.
On offer are plants to grow your own fresh fruits and vegetables such as blueberry bushes, fruit trees, strawberry plants, raspberry canes, asparagus, onions, and many others that bear fruit enjoyed by wildlife and people alike. Also offered are shade trees, Christmas evergreens, flowers, or plants that provide interesting landscaping. Most of the plants are sold "bareroot" (no soil) and in a dormant state, and others will be in pots.
BCCD recommends customers place their orders by Feb. 25; however, orders will be accepted after the deadline while supplies last. Should you have questions or prefer a hardcopy of the sale-fundraiser information be mailed to you, contact Lisa Morin, BCCD program coordinator at 603-527-5880 or email belknapconservation@gmail.com. The plants and trout will be ready for pick-up the last weekend in April.
This annual sale is a fundraiser for BCCD and your purchases go toward support of local conservation efforts in Belknap County. All programs and services are offered without discrimination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.