BARNSTEAD — The Oscar Foss Memorial Library will host Winter Wonderland.
Here’s how it works:
● Decorate your front yard for the holiday season.
● Take a photograph and email it to the Oscar Foss Memorial Library at ofmlstaff@gmail.com. Include your name, address and an email or phone number to contact you at.
● Addresses will be used to create a google map showing where participating houses are so the community can drive by and see your decorations.
● Photos will be posted on the Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 17 for voting (for your safety, no identifying info will accompany the photos.)
The top 10 photos with the most "likes" will win the following prizes donated by our community partners and local businesses:
● A $25 gift certificate to Gibsons from the Oscar Foss Memorial Library
● A certificate for 1 dozen cookies from cookie bear bakery
● 1 dozen cookies donated by the Congregational Church of North Barnstead
● a $25 gift certificate from the Barnstead Farmer's Market
● a 4 pack of jams from O.J's Jammin Goods
● a $25 gift certificate from Home Depot donated by Joubert Painting
● a $100 gift certificate to Imajenation Photography
● $70 Gift certificate to sanctuary Bodyworks and sauna
● The Center Barnstead Christian Church will be donating a gift certificate to a local store, one locally raised turkey, two hours of electrical labor and a book signed by a local author
● Barnstead Parks and Recreation will be donating a car pass to the Festival of Lights at the speedway
Entry is free and open to all Barnstead residents. Entries will be accepted starting Dec. 1 and winners will be announced on Dec. 22.
