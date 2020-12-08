BARNSTEAD — Vendors are invited to apply to the Barnstead Farmers Market for the 2021 Farmers Market season. Applications are available at www.barnsteadfarmersmarket.club. If you are interested in full season and you are a new vendor, we are offering the New Vendor Special again this year of $100. That is a savings of $50. Limited space is available, so call today to reserve. This year, the farmers market is seeking, vegetables, meats, gluten free, coffee, prepared foods, baked goods and unique items. The Barnstead Farmer’s Co-op is seeking farms who cannot make Saturday markets but want to participate. This option will give those farms an opportunity to sell their products through the market. The market is located at 96 Maple St. Ctr., Barnstead. COMING SOON! The Barnstead Farmer’s Market Store.
For more information please call or email: Lori at 603-269-2329/info@barnsteadfarmersmarket.club or visit our website: www.barnsteadfarmersmarket.club.
