Bank of NH

The Cat Faulkner Trio performs at the Taylor Community Woodside Pavilion during a Bank of New Hampshire Music Series concert. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire is the naming sponsor of the Taylor Community’s 2023 Bank of New Hampshire Music Series.

The Taylor Community is a continuing care retirement community with its primary location in Laconia, the heart of the Lakes Region. The Taylor Community has built a reputation of excellence over the last century and beyond, that has given them the label of one of the most premier retirement destinations in New England.

