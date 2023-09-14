LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire is the naming sponsor of the Taylor Community’s 2023 Bank of New Hampshire Music Series.
The Taylor Community is a continuing care retirement community with its primary location in Laconia, the heart of the Lakes Region. The Taylor Community has built a reputation of excellence over the last century and beyond, that has given them the label of one of the most premier retirement destinations in New England.
The mission of this nonprofit organization is to allow residents to enjoy maintenance-free, active retirement living, while also giving them the time and opportunities to pursue the many recreational, cultural and entertainment opportunities that this area has to offer.
Since 2013, Bank of New Hampshire has partnered with the Taylor Community to present free monthly concerts open to the public, featuring a variety of talented musicians. The Taylor Community reflects similar values to Bank of New Hampshire, prioritizing their community’s needs over all else. The Bank of New Hampshire Music Series will allow both the Taylor Community and the greater Lakes Region community, to enjoy some of the recreational and entertainment opportunities that this area has to offer.
“We are grateful for Bank of New Hampshire’s continued partnership,” said Michael Flaherty, Taylor Community’s president and CEO. “As a local bank with local roots and ownership, they have a unique understanding of the people and businesses they serve. Their ongoing help in bringing this free concert series to the greater Lakes Region is a testament to their commitment to making a difference in the lives of the people they serve.”
The Bank of New Hampshire Music Series is widely popular, featuring high-caliber musical talent in genres ranging from classical to folk, swing and the blues. Thanks to Bank of New Hampshire and Taylor Community resident donor support, the music series has expanded in 2023, with upwards of 60 free concerts happening year-round on Taylor’s Laconia and Wolfeboro campuses.
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit BNH.Bank.
