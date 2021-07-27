TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton, 120 Laconia Road, invites shoppers to kick-off back-to-school season in style with its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 14 from noon – 4 p.m. Families can celebrate their scholars with an array of fun-filled activities all weekend long including food trucks, mini golf putting green, mascot meet and greets, strolling magic, balloon twisting art, giveaways and more. Plus — the first 150 shoppers to visit Miss Polly's Traveling Treats & the Kona Ice Truck will receive a free treat.
Guests can also find fashionable Tanger style savings on must haves from their favorite outlet brand names and designer stores, including American Eagle, Under Armour and Columbia Sportswear. For a complete list of sale offerings, visit tangeroutlets.com/tilton/deals.
Back-to-School Bash shoppers will also have access to TangerStyle rewards by bringing their discount coupons, valid at participating stores, including Levi’s, Old Navy and Champion. Guests can visit TangerStyle beginning July 28 to download the coupon or visit Tanger Shopper Services
For more information, visit tangeroutlets.com/tilton.
