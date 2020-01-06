MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will present a program, Penguins, Pardalotes and Pademelons: Seeing Australia While Avoiding the Deadlier Species, on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Loon Center.
Australia may conjure up images of deadly wildlife, but on Kurk Dorsey's recent trip, he and his family encountered nothing more threatening than a questionable meat pie. Dorsey is chair of the history department at the University of New Hampshire and a New Hampshire Audubon member.
The Loon Center is located on Lee's Mill Road. Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.