MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will present a program on New Hampshire’s winter birds presented by Pam Hunt on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., at the Loon Center in Moultonborough.
NH Audubon’s “Backyard Winter Bird Survey” is a citizen science project that has been collecting data on the state’s birds since 1967. In this program, Dr. Pamela Hunt uses the survey’s data to illustrate how populations of our common winter birds have been changing over time. In the process many other aspects of bird biology will be explored. If you feed birds during the winter, you will be fascinated with the data Pam has collected over the years.
Pam Hunt has a B.S. in biology from Cornell University, an M.A. in zoology from the University of Montana, and a Ph.D. from Dartmouth College in 1995.
She came to NH Audubon in 2000. In her current position as avian conservation biologist, she works closely with NH Fish and Game to coordinate and prioritize bird research and monitoring in the state, and also authored NH’s “State of the Birds” report.
The Loon Center is located on Lee's Mill Road; follow the signs on Blake Road from Rte. 25 near the Moultonborough Central School, or from Rte. 109 turn on to Lee Road and turn left on Lee's Mill Road.
