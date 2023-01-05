MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will present a program on New Hampshire’s winter birds presented by Pam Hunt on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., at the Loon Center in Moultonborough. 

NH Audubon’s “Backyard Winter Bird Survey” is a citizen science project that has been collecting data on the state’s birds since 1967. In this program, Dr. Pamela Hunt uses the survey’s data to illustrate how populations of our common winter birds have been changing over time. In the process many other aspects of bird biology will be explored. If you feed birds during the winter, you will be fascinated with the data Pam has collected over the years.

