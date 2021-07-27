The Village Players announce auditions for Nunsense Sunday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at their theater at 51 Glendon Street. Show dates will be Thursday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 13 in the evening, closing with a Sunday matinee, Nov. 14.
The Village Players chose the show for its hilarious plot and small cast. Having grappled with COVID-19, a building fire, and necessary upgrades to their historic building’s infrastructure, Nunsense will close 2021 on a happy note.
Seeking to raise funds to give proper burial to the last four victims of botulism-tainted vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia, Child of God, the surviving five members of the Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a talent show. The nuns face hurdles, make confession, and sing and dance their way into the aisles and the audience’s hearts.
Directed by veteran Rosemary Lounsbury with musical direction by Julie Carbone, Nunsense by Daniel Goggin was first produced in 1985, going on to stages across the world, the silver screen with Whoopi Goldberg, and laugh-producing sequels.
Actors are requested to bring their own sheet music, a pair of dance shoes, and a face mask. Actors can prepare a song from Nunsense or another piece from musical theater. When not actively on stage, everyone in the theater will be asked to wear a mask.
Membership is not required to audition. For direct questions about auditions, email Rosemary Lounsbury at rosemarynunsense@gmail.com. For more information about the show and The Village Players, visit www.village-players.com.
