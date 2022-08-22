WOLFEBORO — This fall, build memories by joining the multi-generational cast of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Village Players Theater in Wolfeboro. Families are especially invited to audition together.

Directed by long-time teacher and director Kathleen Hill, the production is sure to bring cast members new skills and lots of laughs while respecting the fact that children have school and adults have lives beyond rehearsal and performance.

