WOLFEBORO — This fall, build memories by joining the multi-generational cast of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Village Players Theater in Wolfeboro. Families are especially invited to audition together.
Directed by long-time teacher and director Kathleen Hill, the production is sure to bring cast members new skills and lots of laughs while respecting the fact that children have school and adults have lives beyond rehearsal and performance.
Auditions for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat take place Sunday, Aug. 28 for children 4th grade and older at noon, and for adults at 1:30 p.m.; and Monday, Aug. 29, for children 4th grade and older at 5:30 p.m.; and adults at 7 p.m. at The Village Players Theater, 51 Glendon St.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Fridays-Sundays, performances will be Nov. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13. Rehearsals for the show begin Sept. 11 and continue Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights (with kid-friendly hours). Not all cast members will be called for every rehearsal. For more information, contact the director, Kathleen Hill, at teacheractress@gmail.com.
The Village Players is a non-profit community theater located at 51 Glendon Street, that welcomes onstage and non-stage members of all ages. Visit village-players.com to learn more, including a concert by Wooden Nickels Aug. 27.
