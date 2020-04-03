CONCORD — The challenges of COVID-19 can include legal issues, from unemployment to wills, and the New Hampshire Pro Bono Referral System stands ready to help. People with low- to moderate-income can receive legal guidance through New Hampshire Free Legal Answers by visiting nh.freelegalanswers.org. Operated in partnership with the American Bar Association, this website allows qualifying users to post their civil legal questions for volunteer attorneys to answer confidentially at no charge.
“We launched this program a year ago to reach more people needing legal advice,” said Pro Bono Director Virginia Martin, “and are fortunate its already in place during this time of social distancing and increased need.”
The virtual platform is designed for volunteer attorneys to give people legal information and advice in non-criminal legal matters and is not intended for extended legal services or representation.
For more information, contact Virginia Martin at gmartin@nhbar.org.
