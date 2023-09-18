LACONIA — The Laconia High School Athletic Department will be inducting  athletes into the Laconia High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 24. The 1999 state champion volleyball team, Lucinda "Cindy" Ossola, and Tom Malkoski will join the other 51 standing members of this prestigious group.

The department will hold the induction at the Meredith Village Savings Bank dining room in the new Huot Technical Center building on the LHS campus on Nov. 24, at 5 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 6 p.m. in the LHS auditorium. The master of ceremonies will be the legendary voice of the Sachems, David Rea. All are invited to attend free of charge.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.