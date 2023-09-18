LACONIA — The Laconia High School Athletic Department will be inducting athletes into the Laconia High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 24. The 1999 state champion volleyball team, Lucinda "Cindy" Ossola, and Tom Malkoski will join the other 51 standing members of this prestigious group.
The department will hold the induction at the Meredith Village Savings Bank dining room in the new Huot Technical Center building on the LHS campus on Nov. 24, at 5 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 6 p.m. in the LHS auditorium. The master of ceremonies will be the legendary voice of the Sachems, David Rea. All are invited to attend free of charge.
First to be inducted to the Laconia High School Hall of Fame is the 1999 girls volleyball state championship team. Led by head coach Bonnie Ashworth, this remarkable team etched its name in history by claiming the coveted state title, a feat never before accomplished in the annals of Laconia athletics. Under the guidance of head coach Ashworth, the 1999 girls volleyball team exhibited unwavering dedication, teamwork and skill throughout the season. Despite a 13-6 record in the regular season, the team rallied together and demonstrated their true potential as they entered the state tournament as the fourth seed. Their journey to the championship was nothing short of extraordinary.
The next inductee is a distinguished teacher and coach, Cindy Ossola. Ossola's remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark on the school's sports community, spanning over three decades from 1971 to 2004. During her illustrious tenure, Ossola served as a dedicated mentor, educator and coach, inspiring generations of students to excel both on and off the field. Her influence extended across various sports, including field hockey, basketball, volleyball and softball, where she not only imparted valuable skills but also instilled the values of teamwork, sportsmanship and perseverance. Ossola's legacy shines brightly with her pivotal role in leading the Laconia girls basketball team to the finals of the state championship of 1981.
Ossola's dedication and accomplishments were acknowledged by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association in 2003, when she was inducted into its hall of fame.
Tom Malkoski, class of 1974, is the final inductee. Malkoski's journey at Laconia High School was defined by his extraordinary prowess in multiple sports. As a football player, he was the embodiment of speed, agility and determination. Whether he was running the ball with unmatched speed or making crucial catches that left defenders in awe, his contributions on the field were nothing short of exceptional. He turned ordinary plays into unforgettable moments and earned the respect of teammates and rivals alike. However, it was on the track that Malkoski truly transcended expectations and etched his name into the annals of sporting history. He dominated the 100-yard dash with a lightning-fast time of 10 seconds, leaving competitors trailing behind. In the 220-yard dash, his remarkable time of 22 seconds showcased his unmatched acceleration. Malkoski's dominance extended to the 300-yard dash, where his time of 33.2 seconds left no doubt about his supremacy. But his talents weren't confined to the sprints alone. In the pole vault, he soared to a remarkable height of 13 feet 9 inches, showcasing not only his physical prowess but also his exceptional technique. His crowning achievement, the decathlon, saw him amass an astounding 7,290 points, a testament to his versatility and dedication. Malkoski wasn't just a local sensation; he conquered state and regional meets, leaving no doubt about his status as a true champion. His victories in individual events and the decathlon stand as testaments to his relentless pursuit of excellence.
This year's inductees will join:
Induction class of 1983 — Michael Giguere, Douglas Hounsell, Bernie Lacroix, Kathy O’Neil, Penny Pitou, Steve Stetson, Richard Tilton and Chip Veazey
Induction class of 1984 — Guy Hamel, Jack Irwin and Jeep Munsey
Induction class of 1985 — Bidge Clement, Bobby Conway and Beau Lessard
Induction class of 1989 — Phil Estes and John McGonagle
Induction class of 2014 — Mickey Donovan, James Fitzgerald, Nick Ford, Chris Phelps, Jimmy Swormstedt and Alan Wool
Induction class of 2015 — 1991 state championship field hockey team, Beth Gilbert, Erwin Smith and Tim Steuer
Induction class of 2016 — Christian Birt, Socrates Bobotas, Amy Cantin, Charlene Emond, Wilbur Fay and Paul Phelps
Induction class of 2017 — 1956 state championship baseball team, Molly DeMark, James Dunlap, Mike Grover, Gary Harbour and Aaron Jones
Induction class of 2018 — Mark Brewer, John Colby and Ken Parady
Induction class of 2019 — BJ Fowler, Richard Steady, Martha Kidder-McIntire, and the 1908 football team
Induction class of 2021 — 1990 and 1991 baseball teams, Larry Stinson
Induction class of 2022 — Chris Normandin, Dean Leighton, Emily McLaughlin and Kate McLaughlin
