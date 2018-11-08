ASHLAND — On Thursday, Nov. 15, Ashland Elementary School invites families, friends and community members to a spaghetti supper. Dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. The Italian Farmhouse Restaurant will provide the spaghetti and sauce, and the dessert table will be filled with homemade items provided by the school staff.
Tickets are available at the door. Tickets are $3 for children up to grade eight, and $5 for high school students and adults. Family tickets are available for $15. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ashland Teachers’ Association.
Following dinner, guests are invited to visit classrooms, attend epiphany workshops and learn about the school-wide Title I program. Staff will be available to answer questions about displayed student work. The book fair will be open from 5-7:30 p.m.
Student organizations will be sponsoring a Yankee Candle sale, as well as a silent auction for student designed, hand painted wooden chairs.
Ashland Elementary School is located at 16 Education Drive.
