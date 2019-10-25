ASHLAND — The Ashland Historical Society celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Ashland railroad station on Sept. 14. David Ruell, president of the society, gave a presentation on the history of the station two days prior.
On the day of the event, reenactments brought visitors back in time. Tim Carter of Meredith, telegrapher and HAM operator, keyed and received messages using morse code. John Dufrat of Oakdale, Conn. brought a display of vintage telephones, reader boards, a voice oscillator, and a refurbished restored telegraph, which he donated to the society for the station. At the ticket booth was Paul Giblin of the Hobo Railroad. He distributed commemorative tickets and railroad caps and kerchiefs to children riding the train.
Commemorative souvenirs of refurbished railroad spikes, mugs, ornaments, and wooden nickels were available. Northern Belle Designs of Belmont sold tee-shirts. Souvenirs are still available by emailing ashlandnh150rr@yahoo.com. A basket from the Peterboro Basket Co., a B&M toy truck, and other souvenirs were raffled off by Jeannette Stewart. Also inside the station was a vintage, Victorian era dress up photo opportunity.
John and Joan Hall, children of Stanley Hall, Ashland’s last station agent, attended the event and presented an enlarged copy of a blueprint that aided their father during his work. They shared stories of growing up and visiting their dad at the station.
Outside was a display of vintage railroad station photos curated by David Ruell. Children had activities outside as well. Radio station Mix 94.1 had a live broadcast. B&M Railroad Historical Society came with commemorative items. A&B food truck from Rumney was also there.
In 2013, the Michael Fleming family donated an old railroad outbuilding to the historical society. It was dedicated at the event by Jane Sawyer.
The Hardtacks played Civil War era songs. Councilor Michael Cryans led the singing of “Happy Birthday.” Sawyer and Bob Baker led a toast of cider with cupcakes from the Common Man. Rep. Ned Gordon was in attendance. Brian Dame donated a refurbished lantern.
The Hobo Railroad transported 200 passengers to Plymouth and back on “The Ashland Special.” In Plymouth’s refurbished station were demonstrations of Civil War era dances to the music of The Hardtacks, led by caller Meagan Francis. Swordsmen acting as honor guard were Mike Hayes, Gilbert Dinger, John Dufrat, Jaxson Francis, and Carter Stevens. Many dancers are members of the historical society.
Event sponsors were Bob's Shurfine Market, Inc. and Jeremy Hiltz Excavating, Inc. Celebration Committee members were Jane Sawyer, chair; Bob Baker; John Harville; Sue Harville; John Dufrat; Jeanette Stewart and Kendall Hughes. Sandy Ray, Gene and Winnifred Boynton, Becky Hartley, Sara Miller, and Kira Miller also assisted.
