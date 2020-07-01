ASHLAND — In this 75th anniversary year of the end of World War II, a soldier from Ashland who died hours before VE Day is remembered.
Technician Fourth Grade Eugene M. Guyotte, 24, a cook in the 42nd “Rainbow” Division, was the victim of an accidental shooting, which occurred in Germany, but the details were not known to his family for more than five decades.
Gordon D. King, a cousin, wrote several articles about the incident for The Citizen, in 1998, 2002 and 2010, in which he detailed the event and his search for the elusive facts in the case.
As a result of King’s research, copies of War Department records, letters from fellow soldiers and copies of stories published in The Citizen are now part of the 42nd “Rainbow” Division history collection in Love Library at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Archives and Special Collections.
Three articles by King are currently available for viewing on the website of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society. Go to laconiahistory.org.
